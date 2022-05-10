Video: Uriah Hall breaks down and rates famous action scenes: ‘It’s a great movie, but it’s not even close’

Uriah Hall has long been one of the most stylish and explosive fighters in the UFC, so who better to take a close look at famous fictional fight scenes?

The veteran middleweight sat down with Insider to watch select scenes and evaluate them on realism, technique, and entertainment value. With 18 UFC fights on his resume, Hall — No. 12 at 185 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — has seen it all and he goes into a great detail breaking down the choreographed action that features stars like Jean-Claude Van Damme, Keanu Reeves, and Halle Berry.

Here are some of Hall’s best quotes from the video, which you can watch above.

Kickboxer: “I really love Jean-Claude Van Damme. He’s definitely one of the guys if not the guy to inspire me to kick because I’m a kicker. I’ve knocked out guys with spinning kicks, I’ve learned other cool kicks. When I was 12, this was life.”

“Jean-Claude Van Damme is the only dude that punches and flexed. You just looking at the muscle, you’re not even looking at the move.”

“It’s a great movie, but it’s not even close. So I’m gonna give it a five [out of 10 for realism].

John Wick: Chapter 2: “This was just phenomenal. Credit to Keanu for doing all of his stunts. I would give it a 10 out of 10.”

Blood and Bone: “I’m a big fan of Michael Jai White. I actually learned a kick from Michael Jai White. He has, what, seven black belts? So that guy’s actually legit.”

Bruised: “I think Halle Berry did such a great job in performing this MMA. There’s some small spacial stuff, but I don’t think it’s too much of a big deal. I’m gonna probably give it an eight out of 10.”

Seized (starring Uriah Hall): “Oh my God, this is so awkward. Now I’ve got to judge myself. Way to go, guys. Good job.”

“I love this part right here. Well, not when I die, but... boom! Went out like a G!”

Hall also takes a look at the films Warrior, Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown, Black Widow, and the anime Attack on Titan.

Up next for Hall in the octagon is a fight with No. 10-ranked middleweight Andre Muniz at UFC 276 on July 2.