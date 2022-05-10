Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy announced for UFC London

Molly McCann mania isn’t stopping anytime soon.

The popular British fighter gets another home date when she meets Hannah Goldy (6-2) in a flyweight bout at UFC London on July 23, the promotion’s second trip to England’s capital this year.

McCann (12-4) scored arguably the year’s best knockout in London this past March, knocking Luana Carolina out with a spinning back elbow in under two minutes. The spectacular finish pushed the Liverpool native’s UFC record to 5-3 and she has now recorded back-to-back victories inside the octagon.

Goldy makes her first appearance of 2022 after an illness forced her out of a Feb. 26 bout against Jinh Yu Frey. “24K” is 1-2 in the UFC so far, having picked up her first win for the promotion last September at UFC Vegas 37 with a first-round armbar submission of Emily Whitmire.

UFC London takes place at The O2 in London. The event is scheduled to be headlined by a heavyweight bout between top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall. Darren Till will also be in action as he fights Jack Hermansson in a middleweight bout.