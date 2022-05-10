Heck of a Morning: Who will Charles Oliveira fight for vacant lightweight title after being stripped at UFC 274?

Charles Oliveira is no longer the UFC lightweight champion following his submission win over Justin Gaethje, but he is the No. 1 contender for the title he lost at the beginning of Saturday’s main event. When he gets his chance to reclaim the championship, who should get the shot?

On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on UFC 274, along with Oliveira’s historic weight miss. In addition, questions come in regarding whether or not Islam Makhachev is the automatic choice to face Oliveira next for the vacant title, how Conor McGregor could factor into the discussion, where Gaethje goes from the submission loss, Rose Namajunas’ corner during her strawweight title loss to Carla Esparza, Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 for the interim flyweight title, recent fight announcements, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.