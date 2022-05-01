Video: Brutal BKFC knockout leaves fighter face down on canvas

Billy Wagner left his opponent lying in scary fashion.

At BKFC 24 on Saturday in Great Falls, Mont., Wagner needed just 43 seconds to finish opponent Jacob Kreitel, scoring a two-punch combination that sent Kreitel flopping face down onto the canvas.

Watch the brutal knockout above.

In the highlight, Wagner can be seen blasting Kreitel with an uppercut right up the middle and then following with a stiff left hook before Kreitel can fall down. Kreitel remains down on the mat for several seconds, his eyes open and flickering. The referee administered a count, but it was clear that Kreitel’s evening was over.

This bout marked the BKFC debut for both fighters. Wagner, a pro boxer, was successful in his first-ever bare-knuckle bout, while Kreitel, an amateur MMA fighter, falls to 0-1 in the promotion.

A replay of BKFC 24 and all other BKFC events is available with a subscription to Bare Knuckle TV.