Jake Paul trashes Conor McGregor following Taylor vs. Serrano: ‘He’s ducking me’

Jake Paul wasn’t the center of attention during the epic war between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor on Saturday night, but he still got drawn into a war of words with UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

The verbal melee started after McGregor took a sideways stab at Paul on Twitter, which earned a response from the 25-year-old social influencer turned boxer, who serves as Serrano’s promoter through his company Most Valuable Promotions.

Im the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have



the one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5



the one who isn’t owned by Dana White



the one who made the fight you just watched happen



the 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paid



that’s who https://t.co/tV86m1GtxX — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 1, 2022

Paul then addressed McGregor further at the post-fight press conference when he was asked for his response to the jab from the ex-UFC champion.

“I mean, of course Conor’s watching to support Katie,” Paul said. “We had a little bit of banter back and forth. But of course he always has something to say, but he doesn’t really have a place to talk, right?

“He hasn’t won a fight in five years. Dana [White] owns him, and I’m the one that got Katie Taylor a big payday and that’s his hero.”

To his credit, Paul did work hand-in-hand with Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn from Matchroom Boxing to put on arguably the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. The fight between Taylor and Serrano sold out Madison Square Garden in New York, with both fighters reportedly earning seven-figure paydays for the first time in either of their careers.

That said, Paul didn’t stop his tirade where when it came to McGregor as he continued to call for a fight against him, which is something he’s been asking for almost since he turned professional as a boxer in 2020.

“Conor McGregor’s not tall enough to ride a roller-coaster,” Paul said. “I feel bad for him. He’s ducking me. We’ll get that settled one day.”

Despite Paul constantly asking to fight McGregor in a boxing match, it seems highly unlikely the bout will happen much less any time soon.

McGregor is currently under contract with the UFC, which means he would have to get permission to pursue another boxing match much like his historic showdown against Floyd Mayweather back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Paul has his own career to worry about with plans to return to the ring later this year with the Ohio native targeting an August date for his next fight.

Still, the disdain obviously shared between Paul and McGregor only ratcheted up even more with this latest contentious exchange following the Taylor vs. Serrano card.