Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano official scorecard

Check out the official Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano scorecard to see how judges scored the title fight on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

After 10, two-minute rounds, Taylor captured a split decision win with two judges awarding her the fight 97-93 and 96-93 and one judge dissenting for Serrano with a 96-94 score.

Check out the official scorecards from the fight, courtesy of Michael Benson.

Katie Taylor SD Amanda Serrano official scorecards… pic.twitter.com/f2NG7LkGJ4 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 1, 2022

Serrano vs. Taylor aired on DAZN and marked the first time in Madison Square Garden’s 140-year history that women headlined a boxing event.

The fight was scored by Guido Cavalleri, Glenn Feldman and Benoit Roussel. Cavalleri awarded Taylor Rounds 1, 2, 4 and 7-10 via scores of 10-9 while awarding Serrano a 10-8 in Round 5. Feldman scored Rounds 1-3 and 7-10 for Taylor via scores of 10-9 and did not award any 10-8 rounds. Roussel scored Rounds 1 and 3-7 for Serrano, but did not award her any 10-8 rounds.

The decision was met with raucous applause as Taylor’s supporters cheered the decision. There was dissent online among combat sports veterans who watched the fight, with some scoring the bout for Taylor and others for Serrano.