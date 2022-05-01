Alexandr Romanov suggests Jon Jones fight after dominant win: ‘I have heard that Mr. Bones wants back in the game’

"I’ve heard Mr. Bones wants to come back into the game. This would be very good because he has very good wrestling too." Alexandr Romanov ( @KongRomanov ) eyes a future matchup with @JonnyBones after staying undefeated at #UFCVegas53 . Results, Highlights & More ⤵️:

Alexandr Romanov wants nothing but the best when it comes to his future opponents.

The fast-rising heavyweight contender is going to have a hard time finding his next matchup after running through Chase Sherman in a little over two minutes at UFC Vegas 53 on Saturday. Romanov entered the contest as the biggest betting favorite in UFC history.

Following the fight, Romanov spoke to UFC.com and mentioned the possibility of a future fight with former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones somewhere down the road.

“I have heard that ‘Mr. Bones’ wants to come back in the game,” Romanov said. “This will be very good because he has very good wrestling too and I think this will be a very interesting performance in the UFC.”

Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, having successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight title 11 times across two reigns. He has not competed since defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 and has been working towards a jump up to the heavyweight division.

It’s highly unlikely a matchup between Romanov and Jones happens anytime soon, which is fine with the 31-year-old Moldovan, who called for a fight with veteran Augusto Sakai during his post-fight in-cage interview. He doubled down on that callout afterwards.

“Now I need to make some fights and become a contender [for] this belt, but before this I want a fight with Sakai and we will watch [what happens] with the belt.”