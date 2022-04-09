UFC 273 results: Mark O. Madsen remains undefeated with unanimous decision win over Vinc Pichel

Mark O. Madsen continued his winning ways at UFC 273 with a unanimous decision win to kick off the pay-per-view main card.

Nothing came easy for Madsen over three rounds as Vinc Pichel gave him everything he could handle but wrestling and a grueling pace from the three-time Olympian was enough to help him secure the victory. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 for Madsen, who moved to 12-0 in his career.

“I’m not only here to fight, I’m here to win,” Madsen said afterwards. “I’m fighting for my family and I’m fighting for the American dream and I’m here to make it.”

From the start of the fight, Madsen was targeting the lead leg with a series of calf kicks, which resulted in Pichel showing noticeable damage done. While Pichel was countering with punches, he was still being wary of the potential takedowns coming from the Olympic silver medalist and that allowed Madsen a little more freedom with his offense.

Madsen continued to mix up his attacks but Pichel wasn’t backing down, which allowed him to pepper away on the feet before eventually going for a takedown of his own. Pichel didn’t do any damage but it certainly boosted his confidence that he was able to put Madsen down even if it was only for a brief moment.

As the fighters went to their respective corners prior to the third round, Pichel was convinced that Madsen was fading and the Dane’s coaches warned him that the fight was too close for comfort. In response, Madsen went back to his greatest strength by planting Pichel on the canvas and pushing down on him with incredible top pressure.

As time was running out, Pichel was just stuck underneath Madsen without much chance to escape and that was arguably the difference in the decision. Madsen was like a brick wall on top of Pichel for almost the entirety of the five-minute session to ensure he walked away with another win on his resume.

Now 4-0 in the UFC, Madsen has said he wants to make a major push towards title contention over the next two years and he’ll continue that march following his latest performance at UFC 273.