UFC 273 live blog: Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

This is the UFC 273 live blog for Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres, the strawweight main card fight on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Fla.

Currently the No.5 ranked strawweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Dern is a multiple-time world champion in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and No Gi grappling. That pedigree has made Dern one of the most hyped prospects in women’s MMA, and while Dern has thus far had a good career, she has yet to make her way to a UFC title. Most recently, Dern lost a decision to Marina Rodriguez in her first UFC main event. She’ll look to get back on track against the well-regarded Torres.

Torres is one of the most accomplished veterans in the strawweight division. Having entered the UFC in 2014, Torres has amassed a 9-5 record in the octagon, but appears to have turned a corner recently, putting together three wins in a row and moving up to No. 7 in the MMA Fighting strawweight rankings.

Check out the UFC 273 live blog below.