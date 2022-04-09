UFC 273 live blog: Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

This is the UFC 273 live blog for Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen, the lightweight main card opener Saturday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Pichel enters this contest riding a three-fight winning streak and having gone 7-2 in the UFC overall. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt has notable victories over Jim Miller and Austin Hubbard, and is looking to move up and into the UFC rankings. A win over the highly touted Madsen would go a long way towards helping him accomplish that.

Madsen is on his own tear through the lightweight division. The 2016 Olympic silver medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling has won all 11 of his MMA fights, including three inside the octagon. Madsen holds notable victories over Hubbard and Clay Guida, and hopes to use this fight as a springboard towards a 155-pound title run.

Check out the UFC 273 live blog below.