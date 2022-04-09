Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 273 Embedded, episode 6: ‘You’re doomed’ By MMA Fighting Newswire Apr 9, 2022, 4:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter In the final episode of UFC 273 Embedded, the fighters do some last-minute training and cut weight, step on the scale and trade some last-minute trash talk on the final staredowns. Get the latest gear UFC 273 Event T-Shirt Men’s UFC Ticket Module Shirt UFC Venum Replica Men’s Hoodie UFC Venum Authentic Men’s T-Shirt Conor McGregor ‘Screaming Gorilla’ T-Shirt UFC 273 Women's Event Shirt UFC 2021 Panini Chronicles Trading Card Blaster UFC Official Fight Gloves More From MMA Fighting UFC 273 Results: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie Khamzat Chimaev slams table during fiery exchange with Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 presser Dana White on alleged Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington street attack: ‘There’s something that’s called f****** man code’ Morning Report: Darren Till on Khamzat Chimaev and fighter mentality ahead of UFC 273: ‘You’d be a fool to say he’s not nervous’ Alexander Volkanovski demands presser faceoff with The Korean Zombie, rips off shirt Dana White: If Khamzat Chimaev wins at UFC 273, ‘we see him and Colby Covington next’ Loading comments...
Loading comments...