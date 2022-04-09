Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2 in the works for UFC 275

Ex-champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are expected to meet in a rematch at the upcoming UFC 275 card slated for June 11 in Singapore.

Multiple people close to the promotion confirmed plans to MMA Fighting on Saturday with verbal agreements in place from both athletes. Contracts are expected to be issued at any time after UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell first reported the news to ESPN.

Zhang (21-3) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4) met in arguably the greatest fight in women’s mixed martial arts history back at UFC 248 in March 2020. On that night, Zhang earned a split decision win to retain the UFC strawweight title after a back-and-forth war with Jedrzejczyk. Now they’ll run it back as Zhang looks to return to her winning ways after dropping a pair of title fights to reigning 115-pound champion Rose Namajunas.

As for Jedrzejczyk, she makes her first appearance since the loss to Zhang as she looks to put herself back in title contention after more than two years away from the sport.

Zhang is currently No. 2 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, while Jedrzejczyk is unranked due to inactivity.

The rematch between Zhang and Jedrzejczyk joins a growing lineup at UFC 275, which will be highlighted by a pair of title fights as Glover Teixeira puts his light heavyweight belt on the line against Jiri Prochazka, and Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight strap against Taila Santos.