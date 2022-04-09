Watch Gennadiy Golovkin (GGG) vs. Ryota Murata full fight video highlights from their anticipated showdown Saturday morning, courtesy of DAZN.

GGG vs. Murata took place April 9 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1) and Ryota Murata (16-3) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN.

Catch more video highlights below.

MAIN EVENT TIME



Ryota Murata walks to the ring



LIVE on DAZN now https://t.co/GDriDZOecz pic.twitter.com/pe6sqhfiZN — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 9, 2022

@GGGBoxing is for middleweight supremacy once again



LIVE on DAZN now https://t.co/GDriDZOecz pic.twitter.com/rAQt4htij2 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 9, 2022

Some early success by Murata working the body#GGGMurata pic.twitter.com/jEWBYthPno — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 9, 2022

Murata and GGG exchange big shots in the fourth pic.twitter.com/ixcbh3Yuse — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 9, 2022

GGG knocks out Murata's mouthpiece pic.twitter.com/xAha9aJOdT — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 9, 2022

GGG stops Murata in the 9th #GGGMurata pic.twitter.com/5WpaRf3sOd — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 9, 2022

For more on GGG vs. Murata, check out the live blog from Bad Left Hook below.

GGG vs MURATA: Round 1

GGG starting with the jab, landing it, too. Golovkin blocking right hands from Murata. Good left hook to the body from Murata, and then a right and another hook to the body. GGG with the jab again, he’s mostly picking off Murata’s shots, but Murata is pressing, too, not out here feeling it out. More good, stiff jabs from GGG. Throws the uppercut but doesn’t get it.

GGG 10-9

GGG vs MURATA: Round 2

Little left to the body from GGG right after the bell, set it up with the uppercut that was blocked. Murata down to the body now! And again, but that one strayed low. Murata acknowledges it was low, they touch gloves and carry on. GGG with the body shot again. Jab, uppercut, and a hook to the body. Murata goes to the body with a right. Right hand up top from Murata. This is heating up. Murata with another nice body shot. Murata is the guy coming forward right now, uppercut lands and GGG looks a little stuck in the mud at the moment. Right hand from Murata, cuffing sort of shot. Uppercut from GGG, left hook after. Murata to the body.

Murata 10-9, 19-19

GGG vs MURATA: Round 3

GGG starting fast to start the round, starting to throw with both hands. Murata may have shaken just a bit, but now he’s standing his ground and throwing back to the body, putting the pressure back on. Couple right hands do back GGG down a bit. Murata DRILLING to the body. Left hook clips GGG to the jaw. Counter right from Murata, GGG is getting pushed back. Murata just showing no fear here, making his stand. Body shot from GGG, Murata fires right back at him. GGG with a right, Murata up the middle with an uppercut in return. This is getting REALLY intriguing. Another great body shot from Murata, GGG felt that for sure. Uppercut from Golovkin, but Murata keeps throwing. More to the body from Murata.

Murata 10-9, 29-28

GGG vs MURATA: Round 4

GGG just doesn’t move like he used to, and Murata is taking advantage. He is also focusing to the body and it’s working. Murata is bullying him a bit. Walking him down. More body work. Chris Algieri doesn’t like GGG’s body language, and I don’t either. He is GGG so we’ll see, but he’s clearly being hurt to the body. Murata with another right. More to the body. Golovkin with a left hook. Uppercut misses. Right to the body from GGG. Murata continues to back GGG down. He’s just slower. Murata has taken some good shots, but he has taken them. GGG with a right hand. GGG trying to pour it on a bit now. Both throw hooks, then GGG actually lands a left. A round I edge to GGG, but just barely.

GGG 10-9, 38-38

GGG vs MURATA: Round 5

Body shots from GGG. Murata back with his own. This is a good, heavy hitting fight. Murata with a good left to the body after a chopping right upstairs. Right hand again up top from Murata. GGG really trying to protect the body now. Left hook from Golovkin! Murata pushed back for the first time, really, and he’s pouring on some pressure of his own now! Getting rugged! Murata to the body. GGG with a little right upstairs late in the round.

GGG 10-9, 48-47

GGG vs MURATA: Round 6

Good, stiff jab again from GGG. Murata tries to go back to work. Murata again goes very low. Didn’t land it square and wasn’t on purpose. Right hand, Murata’s mouth piece flies out! Referee doesn’t really wait for a stop in the action there. GGG building confidence right now, starting to do some damage. Murata trying to battle back. GGG moving a little better now, doesn’t look quite so stiff. Still not what he used to be, and he’s not gonna be 2016 GGG again either. GGG with another good shot. Murata mostly missing this round and GGG just rips him with a couple jabs, finding the rhythm. Uppercut from GGG. Dominant round for Gennadiy.

GGG 10-9, 58-56

GGG vs MURATA: Round 7

GGG starting to wear on Murata, has made some adjustments, loosened up some, and he’s doing damage. Left hooks landing, jabs landing, the right uppercut getting much closer. Right hand around the guard. GGG pushing Murata around now, he’s the one doing the bullying. Murata trying to make a stand here, but GGG seems to think he’s taken Murata’s best, and he’s not respecting it anymore. Another left hook. Murata getting broken down now. GGG has taken enough of the dangerous body work away and he’s taken over the fight. Murata with a decent right, but another GGG round here.

GGG 10-9, 68-65

GGG vs MURATA: Round 8

GGG hammering away. Murata is breaking down, trigger not getting pulled, not answering shots anymore. Golovkin has him on the ropes and he’s pushing him around. Right hands up top from GGG. Murata swaying and just not throwing back anymore. He’s done. Right hand back finally from Murata, but he’s gassed, he’s got very little left. There’s a right again from Murata, he’s trying to again make a stand, trying to quell the momentum of GGG. But now he’s back on the ropes and Golovkin is throwing. Murata’s offense looks and feels desperate, but he is landing some shots and doing his best. Left hook from Golovkin. GGG misses a major right hand late.

GGG 10-9, 78-74

GGG vs MURATA: Round 9

GGG hurts Murata early and he’s going for it! Murata’s legs unstable, he’s hurt. GGG going for a finish here. Murata trying to throw a right back, but doesn’t land. Another good shot from GGG. Murata felt that one again. Another one comes around the side. Murata eats another couple shots. Referee taking a look as GGG throws with Murata against the ropes once more. He’s getting close to a finish. Murata being hammered right now. But he’s surviving, and he does come back with a good shot and has GGG moving back, but then BIG RIGHT AND MURATA GOES DOWN! TOWEL IN, IT’S OVER!

GGG TKO-9