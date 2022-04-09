UFC 273 start time, TV schedule for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

The UFC 273 start time and TV schedule for the Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie event at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on several different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a three-fight early preliminary card, headlined by longtime veteran Aleksei Oleinik looking for his 60th career victory. The early prelims air on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Piere Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

A welterweight matchup featuring highly-touted prospect Ian Garry taking on Darian Weeks headlines the second set of prelims, which begin on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

The main card will kick off Saturday night on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET and features a trio of highly-anticipated fights. In a welterweight contest, fast-rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev takes on MMA Fighting’s No. 4-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns. The co-main event features a bantamweight title unification bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, a rematch of their 2021 contest that ended in controversy. Then, in the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen