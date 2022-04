UFC 273 Results: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

MMA Fighting has UFC 273 results for the Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie fight card, live blogs of the entire main card, and live UFC 273 Twitter updates.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his UFC featherweight title against Chan Sung Jung, who is also known as the “Korean Zombie”.

Aljamain Sterling will put his UFC bantamweight title on the line against UFC interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan in an anticipated rematch in the co-main event.

Khamzat Chimaev also makes his much-anticipated return to the Octagon in a key welterweight contest against Gilbert Burns.

Check out UFC 273 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos