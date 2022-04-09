Watch Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan full fight video to watch the infamous first meeting between Sterling and Yan on March 6, 2021 at the UFC APEX, courtesy of the UFC.

Sterling earned a title shot at UFC 259, but the ending was not what he or anyone else expected against champ Yan.

Yan won two of three rounds on two judges’ scorecards when Yan committed a foul by kneeing the downed Sterling. The foul was ruled intentional, and when Sterling was unable continue, Yan was disqualified. That made Sterling the first UFC champion to win via disqualification.

More than one year after that fateful day, the bantamweight rivals meet again to settle the score. They were originally set to meet at UFC 267, but a lingering neck injury forced Sterling to withdraw from the event, and the rematch was eventually moved to UFC 273, which takes place Saturday at VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Check out the full Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 1 video above.