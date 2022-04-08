 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Laura Sanko previews UFC 273: Khamzat Chimaev injects ‘superhuman level’ of athlete, energy into the sport

By Mike Heck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UFC commentator Laura Sanko breaks down Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie, Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling 2, and more ahead of UFC 273.

