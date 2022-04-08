Video: Anna Somers snaps Irlanda Galindo’s arm with brutal submission at Combate Global

The phrase “tap or snap” isn’t a joke to Anna Somers.

The strawweight prospect scored the first win of her MMA career in brutal fashion on Friday with a submission that saw her break the arm of Irlanda Galindo at Combate Global. The grisly finished unfolded late in the first round as Somers wrenched on Galindo’s arm from bottom position until the joint finally gave out in a scene reminiscent of Frank Mir’s infamous devastating kimura of Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira in 2011.

“Somers snapping the arm of Galindo, oh my! And you could hear it!” shouted the promotion’s cageside commentator.

Video of the nightmarish finish can be seen below — although be advised, it’s certainly not for the faint of heart.

No miréis ni escuchéis si sóis sensibles, IMAGENES IMPACTANTES Y DESAGRADABLES #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/kQLDIcIwKH — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) April 8, 2022

Combate Global took place Friday at the Cisneros Studios in Miami, Florida.

With the win, Somers moved her professional MMA record to 1-1, while Galindo dropped to 1-2 in defeat.