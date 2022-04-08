JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev are as hyped up about their upcoming fight as everyone else is, if their final faceoff is any indication.

The welterweight contenders had to be separated by UFC President Dana White and onstage crew during their faceoff at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 273, which takes place Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Watch the intense confrontation above.

Burns has vowed to derail Chimaev’s hype train, saying at media day on Wednesday that Chimaev is “nothing special.” Currently No. 4 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, Burns represents the most significant test that Chimaev has faced since he debuted with the UFC on Fight Island in July 2020.

Chimaev — currently ranked No. 10 — has stormed to a 4-0 record inside the octagon and has quickly become one of the UFC’s most popular fighters due to his dominant finishes and to-the-point promos. Despite Burns’ status as a one-time UFC title challenger, it’s Chimaev who enters the bout as a massive favorite and he will be a popular choice to fight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the near future with a win on Saturday.