 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 273 preview show: Khamzat Chimaev’s moment of truth is here — can he live up to the hype?

By Shaun Al-Shatti
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Is Khamzat Chimaev inevitable or will Gilbert Burns slow down the hype train? Which of the two title fights between Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2 is more likely to end in an upset?

Join MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon as they discuss the top storylines ahead of a stacked UFC 273 card. The crew discusses the ferocious rise of Chimaev and his future in the division, the evolution of Volkanovski and whether Saturday is the Korean Zombie’s final chance to win a UFC title, and the roller-coaster saga of Sterling and Yan. They also make picks and predictions then field questions from fans about the rest of UFC 273’s lineup.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...