UFC 273 preview show: Khamzat Chimaev’s moment of truth is here — can he live up to the hype?

Is Khamzat Chimaev inevitable or will Gilbert Burns slow down the hype train? Which of the two title fights between Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2 is more likely to end in an upset?

Join MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon as they discuss the top storylines ahead of a stacked UFC 273 card. The crew discusses the ferocious rise of Chimaev and his future in the division, the evolution of Volkanovski and whether Saturday is the Korean Zombie’s final chance to win a UFC title, and the roller-coaster saga of Sterling and Yan. They also make picks and predictions then field questions from fans about the rest of UFC 273’s lineup.

