UFC 273 Embedded, Episode 5: ‘Soon’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
In the fifth episode of UFC 273 Embedded, Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns talk some trash in the hallway, Mackenzie Dern and Alexander Volkanovski work out, the top fighters attend UFC 273 press conference, and more.

