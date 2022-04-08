Marcin Tybura falls ill, UFC 273 fight with Jairzinho Rozenstruik canceled

Marcin Tybura and Jairzinho Rozenstruik made weight Friday morning for their UFC 273 heavyweight clash but the fight is now off, the UFC announced Friday afternoon. According to the promotion, Tybura was forced off the line-up due to an undisclosed illness.

UFC 273 will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and air live on pay-per-view. Tybura-Rozenstruik was scheduled for the ESPN+ prelims. Rozenstruik (12-3) and Tybura (22-7) were originally scheduled to meet on Feb. 26 before the matchup got pushed back a few weeks.

Tybura was looking to rebound from a decision loss to Alexander Volkov in October 2021, which snapped a five-fight winning streak over the likes of Walt Harris, Greg Hardy and Ben Rothwell.

Rozenstruik had an incredible rise in the UFC heavyweight division before stumbling against future champion Francis Ngannou in 2020. Rozenstruik has knocked out Junior dos Santos and Augusto Sakai since then, but lost to Ciryl Gane and Curtis Blaydes.

Shortly after news of the cancellation broke, Rozenstruik shared a message on social media wishing Tybura a speedy recovery.

UFC 273 will feature Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling defending their titles against Chan Sung Jung and Petr Yan as main attractions, and includes a highly-anticipated welterweight clash between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev.