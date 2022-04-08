Kay Hansen releases statement after UFC 273 weight miss: ‘I’m not sure what went wrong’

Kay Hansen missed the strawweight mark, coming in at 118.5 pounds. Hansen has been fined 20% for missing weight, but her bout against Piera Rodriguez at #UFC273 is still on. pic.twitter.com/7KTOZtBIH9

Kay Hansen is searching for answers after missing weight for the first time in her career.

The 22-year-old strawweight tipped the scales at 118.5 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC 273, which takes place Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonille, Fla. That meant Hansen came in 2.5 pounds over the limit (including a one-pound allowance for non-title fights).

Watch video of Hansen’s miss above.

Hansen’s preliminary bout against Piera Rodriguez will proceed at a catchweight with Hansen forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty.

In 12 previous pro bouts, in which Hansen has competed at both 115 pounds and 125 pounds, she had never missed weight and shortly after the morning weigh-ins she shared a statement on social media to apologize for the gaffe.

I have had over 14 professional fights (98% being at 115lbs) and have always made weight fairly easy. I don’t walk heavy, I diet year round and live a very disciplined lifestyle. I have no excuses but I’m not sure what went wrong. I’m extremely disappointed and I wanna apologize to my team, opponent, the UFC. With that being said I’m still grateful and excited to go out and perform at UFC 273. Going to put this behind me and address it later, and focus on my performance tomorrow night. Love y’all

This past November, Hansen spoke to MMA Fighting about her struggles with an eating disorder that threatened to derail her career. She explained how confronting problems related to mental health helped her to overcome the disorder.

“I’ve struggled with an eating disorder for a while,” Hansen said. “It’s something that I’ve struggled with outside of fighting too, but being in a sport that revolves around feeling and looking at peak athleticism, and around weight, I just let it get out of hand.”

Hansen (7-5) most recently fought at flyweight, losing to Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC 270 in January. Prior to that bout, she made three straight appearances at 115 pounds competing for the UFC and Invicta FC.