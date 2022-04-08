UFC 273 weigh-in results: Both title fights are set, 2 prelim fighters miss

Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling are a go for their title defenses.

The reigning featherweight and bantamweight champions successfully made weight at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Fla., as did their respective opponents “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and interim titleholder Petr Yan.

Volkanovski and Jung both tipped the scales at 144.5 pounds, while Sterling came in at 134.5 and Yan at 134.

All five main card fighters successfully made weight, including top contenders Mackenzie Dern, Tecia Torres, Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev.

See more highlights below:

There were two hiccups on the scale Friday morning, with strawweight Kay Hansen coming in two pounds over the limit at 118.5 pounds and bantamweight Julio Arce coming in half a pound over the limit at 136.5 pounds.

Hansen’s fight against Piera Rodriguez will proceed at a catchweight with Hansen forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty. The status of the Arce vs. Daniel Santos fight is yet to be determined.

See the UFC 273 official weigh-in results here:

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view)

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Chan Sung Jung (144.5)

Aljamain Sterling (134.5) vs. Petr Yan (134)

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (170)

Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Tecia Torres (115.5)

Vinc Pichel (155.5) vs. Mark Madsen (155)

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

Ian Garry (170.5) vs. Darian Weeks (170.5)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (252.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (253)

Aspen Ladd (136) vs. Raquel Pennington (134.5)

Mickey Gall (170.5) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)

Early Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Aleksei Oleinik (244) vs. Jared Vanderaa (266)

Anthony Hernandez (186) vs. Josh Fremd (185.5)

Piera Rodriguez (115) vs. Kay Hansen (118.5)*

Julio Arce (136.5)** vs. Daniel Santos (135)

*Kay Hansen missed the strawweight limit by 2.5 pounds for her bout against Piera Rodriguez. The bout will proceed as a catchweight with Hansen forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty.

**Julio Arce missed the bantamweight limit by 0.5 pounds for his bout against Daniel Santos. The bout will proceed as a catchweight with Arce forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty.