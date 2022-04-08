Heck of a Morning: Which UFC 273 upset would have the most impact?

With a little over 24 hours away from UFC 273, the anticipation levels continue to rise ahead of Saturday’s PPV event.

On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes calls on a Free-For-All Friday from Jacksonville, Fla., on the burning questions heading into the fight card — most notably the main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung for the featherweight, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan’s rematch to unify the bantamweight championship, the incredible hype surrounding the Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.