Between the Links: UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, upset potential in title fights

What would be the most shocking result at UFC 273 this coming Saturday night?

This week on a roundtable edition of Between the Links, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew discuss this weekend’s PPV event in Jacksonville, Fla., including Alexander Volkanovski vs. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung featherweight title fight, the bantamweight unification bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, and Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

In addition, topics include the chances of a major upset at the event, how the card stacks as a whole, whether or not the UFC 273 press conference has increased excitement levels, if Leon Edwards is the biggest “Durinho” fan on the planet ahead of the massive welterweight featured bout, and predicting which bout could win Fight of the Night.

An audio version of the podcast can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.