UFC 273 weigh-in video

At the UFC 273 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Florida will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above.

In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Chan Sung Jung (also known as The Korean Zombie) can weigh no more than 145 pounds, the maximum allowed for their featherweight title fight. In the co-main, bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling and interim champ Petr Yan are capped at 135 pounds, the maximum allowed for their bantamweight title unifier.

The UFC 273 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

The UFC 273 ceremonial weigh-ins will be held at 4 p.m. ET.

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos