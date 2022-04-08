 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jon Anik previews UFC 273: Khamzat Chimaev is ‘the most incredible prospect I’ve ever seen’

By Mike Heck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UFC commentator Jon Anik stops by with Mike Heck to preview UFC 273 and talk Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie, Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2, and more.

