 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 273 press conference reaction: Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns get heated

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC 273 Press Conference Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Things got pretty intense between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev, as well as Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan at the UFC 273 press conference.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jose Youngs react to the UFC’s latest pre-event press conference, if the back and forths between the co-main event and featured bout made the bouts more anticipated, Alexander Volkanovski getting a face-off going with Chan Sung Jung without Dana White in attendance, and more from Jacksonville, Fla.

An audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...