UFC 273 press conference reaction: Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns get heated

Things got pretty intense between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev, as well as Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan at the UFC 273 press conference.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jose Youngs react to the UFC’s latest pre-event press conference, if the back and forths between the co-main event and featured bout made the bouts more anticipated, Alexander Volkanovski getting a face-off going with Chan Sung Jung without Dana White in attendance, and more from Jacksonville, Fla.

