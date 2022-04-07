Conor McGregor teases welterweight return to become ‘triple weight world champion,’ Kamaru Usman trolls in response

Conor McGregor is hinting at a move to welterweight when he makes his return to action.

The Irish superstar took to Twitter this week to tease his comeback at 170 pounds and also declare his intention to become the first-ever three-division world champion after previously claiming UFC gold at both featherweight and lightweight.

“The UFC triple weight world champion,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Straight back into training. Three weights, three knockouts. Moving up. The one and only one to ever do it.”

3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up.

McGregor has talked about a title run at welterweight previously after he fought there twice in 2016 against Nate Diaz and then again for a bout against Donald Cerrone in 2020.

While he suffered a submission loss to Diaz in his debut at 170 pounds in the UFC, McGregor got revenge five months later when he earned a majority decision win in the rematch.

McGregor then made short work of Cerrone with a blistering 40-second knockout when the two clashed at UFC 246.

Ultimately, the latter performance stands as McGregor’s only win over the past four years after he fell to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title fight in 2018 then lost to Dustin Poirier in back-to-back matchups in 2021. The latest fight with Poirier ended after McGregor snapped his leg in a gruesome injury at the end of the opening round.

As he’s been rehabilitating his leg, McGregor has continued to put on size, which may be the reason why he’s contemplating a move to welterweight.

That said, reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman definitely took notice of McGregor’s words, especially after former two-division champion said he would claim a third title in the UFC upon his return.

Usman trolled McGregor in response, posting a photo that showed “The Notorious” being choked out in three different weight classes from featherweight up to welterweight.

“I’ll just leave this here,” Usman wrote along with the photo.

As much as McGregor might want a shot at Usman and the UFC title, he’ll likely have to wait in line. Leon Edwards is expected to get the next crack at the title later this year, with upstart contender Khamzat Chimaev also waiting in the wings if he can get past Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Still, McGregor seems determined to make history, although it doesn’t seem like Usman is losing sleep at night about his chances in that potential fight.