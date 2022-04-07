UFC 274 poster released featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje clash, Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza rematch

Charles Oliveira and Rose Namajunas are about to be tested again.

A month away from their upcoming title defenses, Oliveira and Namajunas — No. 1 in their respective divisions in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — are featured prominently on the poster for UFC 274, which takes place May 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

See the poster below:

Oliveira seeks the second defense of his lightweight title and his 11th straight victory. He has finished nine of his past 10 opponents, including Dustin Poirier who he defeated by third-round submission at UFC 269 in December. “Do Bronx” has to fend off Justin Gaethje, a former interim champion who is getting his second crack at an undisputed title.

Namajunas and Esparza square off in a rematch of their Ultimate Fighter 20 finals bout in December 2014 that Esparza won by third-round submission to become the UFC’s inaugural strawweight champion. Since then, Namajunas has won the title twice and is now set for the third non-consecutive defense of that belt. Esparza won five straight to earn her shot at “Thug Rose.”

See the updated UFC 274 pay-per-view card below. The bout order is still to be finalized.

(Numbers in parentheses indicate MMA Fighting Global Rankings position)

Charles Oliveira (1) vs. Justin Gaethje (3)

Rose Namajunas (1) vs. Carla Ezparza (3)

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Mauricio Rua

Michael Chandler (6) vs. Tony Ferguson (7)

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Lupita Godinez vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

Brandon Royval (9) vs. Matt Schnell

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto