Conor McGregor faces 6 charges for alleged dangerous driving incident in March

Conor McGregor’s has added to his latest legal woes.

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin confirmed an initial report from Dublin Live that McGregor now faces a total of six road traffic offense charges following a recent arrest for an alleged dangerous driving incident in March. The former two-division UFC champion appeared at a Blanchardstown courthouse in Dublin on Thursday morning.

On March 22, McGregor was stopped and arrested by the Gardai in West Dublin. He was driving a Bentley Continental, which was impounded by authorities. McGregor was later released on bail and his vehicle was returned to him.

Initially, McGregor was charged with dangerous driving, but now faces two counts of that charge in addition to four other charges, including driving without insurance, driving without a license, and not producing the necessary documentation at the Garda station within 10 days. According to Dublin Live, McGregor’s attorney Michael Staines said in court that McGregor has since shown his license and insurance to the Gardai.

On March 23, McGregor’s representative Karen Kessler released the following statement to MMA Fighting:

“Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

McGregor, 33, was remanded on bail and is currently scheduled to return to court in June. He reportedly made no statement in court, but afterwards said to reporters when asked to comment, “Just straight back into training, my man.”

“The Notorious” has been on the mend since breaking his leg in a third fight against rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last June. No exact timetable has been set for his return, but McGregor has said in multiple interviews that he hopes to return to action before the end of 2022.