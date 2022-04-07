Heck of a Morning: Is Aljamain Sterling being overlooked ahead of UFC 273 rematch with Petr Yan?

While most eyes seem to be on the featured welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan made quite the case for themselves during Wednesday’s media day in terms of generating interest.

On this edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes calls surrounding that rivalry bout to unify the bantamweight title, Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev, other sleeper fights on the card — which includes Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen getting bumped to the main card — the impact Tatiana Suarez can make when she returns from injury, and much more.

