UFC to debut Crypto.com Bitcoin ‘Fan Bonus of the Night’ for fighters at UFC 273

The UFC and sponsor Crypto.com are adding extra incentive for the fighters.

Beginning this Saturday at UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Fla., the UFC announced via press release that it is introducing a “Fan Bonus of the Night” award that will be decided via a global fan vote, with the winners receiving a five-figure bonus in Bitcoin. Three cryptocurrency bonuses will be awarded, with the first-place fighter earning $30,000, the second-place fighter earning $20,000, and the third-place fighter earning $10,000.

Fans can vote up to three times per pay-per-view on Crypto.com/FanBonus, with the voting window opening at the start of the PPV preliminary card and ending an hour after the conclusion of the main card. It is not yet known if this opportunity will be added to non-PPV events in the future.

Traditional bonuses will still be in place for the “Fight of the Night” and “Performance of the Night” winners.

This announcement is part of Crypto.com’s $175 million sponsorship deal that was signed with the UFC this past July.

“Crypto.com has been an official UFC partner for less than a year, and I’m telling you they are already one of the best partners we’ve ever had,” UFC President Dana White said in the press release. “They’re constantly coming up with new ideas about how we can work together to connect with the fans. This new Fan Bonus of the Night is an awesome way to get fans more engaged in our events while rewarding the fighters for bad-ass performances.”