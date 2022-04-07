Anderson Silva set to box Bruno Machado in eight-round exhibition match in Dubai

Anderson Silva will re-enter the squared circle on May 14 for his third boxing match since his UFC departure and face fellow Brazilian MMA veteran Bruno Machado in Dubai. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting following a report from TMZ.

The show, labelled “The Global Titans Fight Series”, will take place on a helicopter landing pad and feature Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing bout against Dan Moore in the main event.

MMA Fighting has learned that Silva vs. Machado will be an eight-round exhibition match contested at 194 pounds.

Silva, 46, defeated Julio César Chávez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring in 2021. The former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend knocked out “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” out cold in just 81 seconds in his most recent appearance this past September.

Machado (15-9 in MMA) is on a six-fight winning streak in the sport with three of those victories coming by way of knockout. The 35-year-old captured the UAE Warriors lightweight belt in July 2020 and then defeated UFC veteran Mickael Lebout via decision.

“Caveira” was hoping to sign with the UFC after the decision victory over Lebout with UFC President Dana White in attendance for his show “Lookin’ For a Fight” in Dubai, but left home with no deal. Speaking with MMA Fighting afterwards, Machado said he wanted to “continue to score wins over former UFC fighters until I get that chance.”