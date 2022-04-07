Morning Report: Israel Adesanya not interested in fighting Khamzat Chimaev right now: ‘Show me something’

Israel Adesanya isn’t concerned with Khamzat Chimaev just yet, but that could change soon.

This weekend, Chimaev will take on the toughest test of his career when he faces Gilbert Burns in a featured welterweight contest at UFC 273. A win could well punch Chimaev’s ticket to a title shot, but Chimaev has even loftier goals than winning the welterweight title. “Borz” has made it no secret that he plans on taking the middleweight title from “zero wrestling” Adesanya one day, too, but “The Last Stylebender” isn’t getting drawn into that conversation just yet.

“I remember someone said that to me at the post-fight press conference and I was like, ‘Okay. And?’” Adesanya said on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. “I feel like when a dog barks at the moon, that’s normal, but when the moon barks at the dog, that’s something special.

“This guy fights at welterweight. He’s fought at middleweight one time, and he fought a low-ranked guy. He definitely can beat some middleweights but I’m like, show me something. Show me something. His last fight was impressive. I might not like you, but if I’m impressed by what you do, I will give you props. He’s a beast. But he’s a beast at 170.”

Chimaev is one of the most hyped prospects to enter the UFC in years. Currently the No. 10-ranked welterweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Chimaev has fought at both middleweight and welterweight inside the UFC, and notably, has only had one significant strike landed on him in his four fights in the organization. At 27-years old and only four years into his professional MMA career, many believe Chimaev has the potential to become a multi-division champion. First though, he needs to get past Burns, a task that Adesanya has already said he thinks may prove difficult for the Swedish fighter. If he does though, then Chimaev might be close to getting on Adesanya’s radar.

“Right now, I’m lapping the division,” Adesanya said. “I need some fresh blood. He’s fresh blood where I’m like, show me something. I love what he’s doing at 170 but show me something.”

For his part, Chimaev continues to court an eventual fight with Adesanya. At the UFC 273 pre-fight press conference, Chimaev once again noted his interest in the fighting Adesanya, especially if welterweight champion Kamaru Usman gets tied up with Leon Edwards. Adesanya is likely to defend his title against Jared Cannonier next, but after that, there could then be an opening for Chimaev. But Adesanya cautions that Chimaev is not the first man to talk a rash of crap about him only to be made to eat his words later.

“Paulo [Costa] started talking,” Adesanya said. “‘Blah, blah, blah, he’s a shameful champion, I’m gonna kill him,’ similar to what this boy’s talking about, and I was like, ‘Bet. Watch this.’ And I showed them. I showed them bad.”

