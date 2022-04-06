UFC middleweight Rodolfo Vieira cleared to resume career after cerebral angiography

Rodolfo Vieira was forced out of a UFC 270 clash with Wellington Turman in January after brain tests detected what it seemed to be an anomaly, but will continue fighting MMA after his latest health scare.

Vieira posted on his social media on Tuesday that he was at the AdventHealth Orlando in Florida for a cerebral angiography, which detects abnormalities like arteriovenous malformations and aneurysms on the brain, and called it “the toughest day of my life.”

“After months of wait I just did the cerebral angiography I needed and everything went fine,” Vieira wrote. “I’m just waiting in my room for the doctor to come tell me what I really have and if I’ll be able to continue fighting MMA. This is without a doubt the toughest day of my life. Whatever it is, I trust God and I know He will do what’s best for my life, as He’s always done.”

According to people close to the fighter, doctors told Vieira he will be able to resume his career.

One of the greatest to ever compete in jiu-jitsu and grappling, Vieira holds a 8-1 record in MMA that includes submission victories over Oskar Piechota and Saparbeg Safarov inside the octagon. Vieira rebounded from a loss to Anthony Hernandez by tapping Dustin Stoltzfus with a rear-naked choke in July 2021.