Andre Muniz no longer fighting at UFC Vegas 51 after Uriah Hall’s withdrawal

Andre Muniz won’t compete at UFC Vegas 51 after all.

The UFC has attempted to find an opponent for “Sergipano” on April 16 after Uriah Hall pulled out due to undisclosed reasons but wasn’t able to secure a replacement, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

Dricus Du Plessis, who was left without an opponent for Saturday’s UFC 273 after three opponents fell out, confirmed on The MMA Hour this past Monday he was offered a fight with “Sergipano” for April 16 but declined since he had already was cutting weight for this Saturday.

Muniz (22-4) won six in a row inside the octagon, two of those being on Dana White’s Contender Series, and made waves with a trio of armbars in 2020 and 2021, including the historic finish of Ronaldo Souza in just four minutes at UFC 262.

The UFC has yet to decide a new date and opponent for Muniz’s return for his first fight in 2022.