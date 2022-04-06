 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Logan Paul, Rose Namajunas, Luke Rockhold, and Mackenzie Dern

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Mackenzie Dern talks about her UFC 273 meeting with Tecia Torres.

1:30 p.m.: GC makes his best bets for UFC 273.

2 p.m.: Rose Namajunas returns to talk about her rematch with ex-champ Carla Esparza at UFC 274.

2:30 p.m.: Logan Paul joins to talk about his eye-opening appearance at Wrestlemania 38 and what’s next for him.

3 p.m.: Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold updates us on his return to the octagon.

3:30p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

