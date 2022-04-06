The MMA Hour with Logan Paul, Rose Namajunas, Luke Rockhold, and Mackenzie Dern

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Mackenzie Dern talks about her UFC 273 meeting with Tecia Torres.

1:30 p.m.: GC makes his best bets for UFC 273.

2 p.m.: Rose Namajunas returns to talk about her rematch with ex-champ Carla Esparza at UFC 274.

2:30 p.m.: Logan Paul joins to talk about his eye-opening appearance at Wrestlemania 38 and what’s next for him.

3 p.m.: Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold updates us on his return to the octagon.

3:30p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.