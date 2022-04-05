Heck of an Afternoon: Will Khamzat Chimaev leapfrog Leon Edwards to title fight with UFC 273 win?

It’s officially UFC 273 fight week, and all eyes seem to be on Khamzat Chimaev.

On Tuesday’s special episode of Heck of an Afternoon, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck fields calls about whether or not an impressive win over Gilbert Burns at Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Fla., will lead to Chimaev jumping over Leon Edwards into a title fight with Kamaru Usman, a reaction to the top-three fights on the card featuring heavy betting favorites, if Darian Weeks could upset surging prospect Ian Garry, what the bantamweight division will look like after the Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan championship rematch, if Conor McGregor is being disrespected by fans and media, and more.

