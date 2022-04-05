Conor McGregor blasts ‘little fat novice’ Henry Cejudo after workout critique

Still on the road to recovery after a broken leg, Conor McGregor is updating fans on his comeback with videos of his gym work. That’s opened him up to critics, which on Thursday included former two-division champ Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo criticized McGregor’s boxing advice to fans, insinuating the Irish star didn’t know what he was doing. That touched off a heated exchange between the former UFC colleagues.

“Everything is done naked,” Cejudo wrote. “No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your [sic] going to get a different result. You work to [sic] much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat.”

Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat mahhhh https://t.co/fDmX5X9Y0V — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 5, 2022

“The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes,” McGregor responded. “You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s [sic]. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum!”

The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions.

Quiet, you bum! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2022

Cejudo then mocked McGregor’s injury and included a transphobic joke about Olympic gold medalist Kaitlyn Jenner.

It’s not the first time Cejudo has taken aim at McGregor’s striking. One month ago, the Olympic gold medalist wrestler turned MMA fighter prompted a similar response from McGregor when he commented on another video of pad work.

Cejudo has repeatedly teased a comeback after retiring from the sport in 2020 in search of better fight purses. Along the way, he’s tried to goad potential opponents into a fight, so far to no avail. McGregor, meanwhile, is expected to return this year, though his opponent has not been confirmed. The former featherweight and lightweight champion is 1-3 in his past four outings including a TKO loss in a trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 that ended with a broken leg.