Fighter vs. Writer: Alan Jouban previews UFC 273, hype around Khamzat Chimaev, Aljamain Sterling returning from major neck surgery

Alan Jouban joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer to help preview UFC 273 on Saturday night, which is headlined by a pair of title fights and the return of Khamzat Chimaev against Gilbert Burns.

Jouban will break down the main event and assess whether “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung can pull off the upset over reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The retired UFC welterweight will also detail what to expect from Aljamain Sterling in his first fight back from major neck surgery after he underwent the exact same procedure prior to the end of his MMA career.

Jouban also addresses the hype surrounding Chimaev as the surging welterweight prepares for a proven contender in Burns with a possible title shot looming on the horizon with a win.

All this and much more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer!

