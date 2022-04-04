UFC 273 commentary team set: Joe Rogan, Jon Anik joined by Paul Felder for two-title fight card

Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Paul Felder are back together again.

MMA Fighting confirmed with officials that the trio will serve as the cageside commentators for Saturday’s UFC 273 card, which takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. This will be the first time that Rogan, Anik, and Felder have called a pay-per-view together since UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi last October.

Megan Olivi will provide on-site reporting.

The broadcast assignments were first reported by MMA Junkie.

Rogan and Anik are pay-per-view regulars, while Felder — a longtime lightweight contender who last fought in November 2020 — is a mainstay of the UFC’s Fight Night events.

Two title fights top the UFC 273 card, with Alexander Volkanovski going for his third defense of the featherweight championship when he fights “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the main event, and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defending against interim champion Petr Yan in the co-main event in a rematch of their controversial UFC 259 encounter last March.

Rogan and Anik were joined by Daniel Cormier at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas for Sterling-Yan 1, which ended with Sterling winning by disqualification and claiming Yan’s bantamweight belt after Yan hit a grounded Sterling with an illegal knee in the fourth round.

For Felder, this will be his second straight time calling a Volkanovski title fight. He, Anik, and Cormier were on the call for Volkanovski’s thrilling unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega at UFC 266 last September at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

