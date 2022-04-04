Frank Gore set to make pro boxing debut on May 14 for Gamebred Promotions

Frank Gore wants another chance to show off his boxing skills.

Gamebred Promotions revealed Monday that the longtime NFL star will compete at a professional boxing and MMA show scheduled to take place May 14 in Jackson, Miss., against an opponent that is still to be determined. The event streams live on FITE.

MMA Junkie was the first to report the news.

Gore’s next fight officially marks his professional boxing debut. The 38-year-old fought former NBA star Deron Williams in a four-round bout last December on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event. Gore vs. Williams was originally scheduled to be a pro bout before being changed to an exhibition bout a day before fight night. Williams defeated Gore by split decision.

Afterwards, Williams said definitively that he would not be fighting again, but Gore left the door open for another in-ring appearance and expressed interest in a rematch with Williams.

Gore is a 15-year NFL veteran who was a star running back with the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-2014. He has not taken a snap since 2020 and he officially announced his retirement this past Sunday, stating that he plans to end his career by signing a one-day contract with the 49ers.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.