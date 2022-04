Watch the ‘UFC 273 countdown’ video to get a closer look at the two title fights, along with a clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns, before Saturday’s event.

In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against Chan Sung Jung. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and UFC interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan will square off in a title unification match.