Video: Watch Bellator’s inaugural event featuring Jorge Masvidal, Eddie Alvarez

This past weekend marked the 12th anniversary of Bellator’s first-ever event and the promotion celebrated by posting the entire show on YouTube.

Bellator 1 took place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., and was the beginning for not just the promotion itself but also a pair of tournaments featuring several notable names who would go on to even bigger things in the future.

Watch a free replay of the event above.

The main event featured future “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal, while the co-main event saw future UFC champion Eddie Alvarez start what would be a memorable Bellator run that saw him become the promotion’s inaugural lightweight champion. They weren’t the only standouts on the card though.

Joe Soto went on to become Bellator’s first featherweight champion and later challenged T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title after stepping in as a last-second replacement. Luis Palomino became one half of a thrilling rivalry with Justin Gaethje in the World Series of Fighting promotion. Jonathan Brookins later won Season 12 of The Ultimate Fighter.

Up next on the Bellator schedule, Bellator 277 takes place April 15 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. The bout is headlined by a featherweight title rematch between champion A.J. McKee and Patricio Pitbull, while the co-main event sees Vadim Nemkov defend his title against Corey Anderson in the finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix.