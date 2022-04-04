The MMA Hour with Petr Yan, Ryan Garcia, Julianna Peña, Demetrious Johnson, and Dricus Du Plessis

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I will recap WrestleMania 38 and look ahead to UFC 273.

1:30 p.m.: GC will join us from New Orleans to discuss his best bets for UFC 273.

2 p.m.: Demetrious Johnson will discuss his big win at ONE: X and what’s next for him.

2:30 p.m.: Ryan Garcia will discuss his long-awaited return to the boxing ring this Saturday night.

3 p.m.: UFC interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan will discuss his title unification match with UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273 on Saturday.

3:30 p.m.: Dricus Du Plessis will discuss his difficulty of trying to get a fight at UFC 273 and what’s next.

4 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Peña will discuss coaching on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter and her rematch with Amanda Nunes.

