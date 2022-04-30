Watch Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano full fight video highlights from the Taylor vs. Serrano main event on Saturday night, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets.

WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion Katie Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) put her undefeated record on the line against Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) at New York’s Madison Square Garden in a fight widely considered to be the most antipcated women’s boxing bout of all-time. The bout aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Taylor vs. Serrano, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.

Round 1: Serrano firing from distance at a circling Taylor. Quick left hook by Taylor lands. Serrano with the jab. Serrano to the body, Taylor looking to counter. They trade hooks. Taylor with a glancing counter punch. She’s zipping in and out. Serrano to the body. Taylor lands a couple of jabs.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Taylor.

Round 2: Serrano pumping the jab. Fast punches in the clinch from both fighters. Right hand lands for Taylor and another. Serrano throwing straight punches, Taylor staying at the edge of them. Serrano with a straight left. Taylor right hook, Serrano goes to the body. Taylor circles and hits a left hook. Serrano advances with a left hand. Clean jab for Serrano. Close action through two rounds.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Taylor. Overall, 20-18 Taylor.

Round 3: Serrano lunging forward to hit the body and they end up tangled int he ropes. Taylor with a left hook as she avoids a Serrano charge. Serrano firing punches with Taylor against the ropes, some of that is getting through. Right hand connects for Taylor. Left hand from Serrano off of a clinch. Right hand by Taylor. She hits a left to Serrano’s body. They exchange rights. The bell rings, but both women keep throwing. The referee couldn’t hear the bell??? Bizarre.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Taylor. Overall, 30-27 Taylor.

Round 4: Taylor with good head movement, Serrano trying to track her down. Body shot by Serrano. Serrano showing some power now and backing Taylor up. Taylor countering well. Taylor to the body. Serrano just looking for shots down the middle. Taylor stands with her and scores. Combo from Taylor. Serrano drives a elft to the body. Quick right hook by Serrano, then back to the body. They trade shots from range.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Serrano. Overall, 39-37 Taylor.

Round 5: They exchange punches to start the fifth. Serrano with a good jab and Taylor is cornered. Serrano rifling punches to the body. Taylor trying to punch her way out with left hooks up high. Finally, she clinches up and wrestles them to the center of the ring. Serrano lands a hard shot and Taylor felt it, Taylor hitting back now. A lot of clean Serrano punches getting through though and Taylor looks hurt! She’s just stumbling towards Taylor looking to clinch. Serrano punishing the body. Uppercut by Serrano, straight right lands hard. Taylor wants to bang with her but she’s getting the worst of it.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Serrano. Overall, 48-47 Taylor.

Round 6: Serrano smells blood and she is on the hunt. She’s loading up that left hand, Taylor gets a clinch. Taylor firing combinations. Serrano marches forward, headhunting. Taylor with the body shot, she’s been more productive in this round. Serrano keeps landing power punches though. Taylor answers with a left hook. Unclear if she’s recovered from Round 5, but she is throwing. They’re both flurrying.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Taylor. Overall, 58-56 Taylor.

Round 7: Serrano flicks out the jab. Taylor scoring from distance. Serrano crisp to the body. Left hand by Serrano. Another straight left for Serrano. Taylor with a jab. Serrano to the body, Taylor counters. Serrano lands another good body shot.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Serrano. Overall, 67-66 Taylor.

Round 8: Taylor getting busy to start the eighth, firing combos. Serrano backs her off with power. Right hand lands for Taylor. Serrano cornering Taylor, but Taylor is out of there quickly. 1-1-2 for Serrano. Taylor lands the left hand as she circles away. Serrano gets inside, but Taylor wins the ensuing exchange. Serrano lands a couple of jabs. Serrano to the body and Taylor ties her up to close the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Taylor. Overall, 77-75 Taylor.

Round 9: Taylor with a trio of head shots. Serrano can’t cut the ring off like sshe was before. Volume definitely in Taylor’s favor. Serrano throwing big, but not getting much through Taylor’s defense. Taylor only throwing combinations now, no single shots. Serrano wants that knockout blow. She lands a left hand. Right by Taylor. She has Serrano hitting air. Hard right from Taylor, then a big exchange of power punches.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Taylor. Overall, 87-84 Taylor.

Round 10: Serrano with a clean left hand. Taylor with a steady diet of 1-2s. They brawl and Taylor clinches Serrano to the ropes. There’s a cut over Serrano’s right eye. Four-punch combo from Taylor. Serrano fading slightly. Taylor just landing punch after punch on an advancing Serrano, Serrano giving as good as she’s getting. They stand int he middle and trade haymakers. Insane ending to a spectacular fight.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Taylor. Overall, 97-93 Taylor.

Official result: Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano via split decision (94-96, 97-93, 96-93)