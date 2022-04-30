UFC Vegas 53 video: Grant Dawson snatches late rear-naked choke to tap out Jared Gordon

Grant Dawson would like to have a word with anybody doubting him after he wrapped up his sixth win in the octagon with a slick submission to put away Jared Gordon at UFC Vegas 53.

It was a grappling heavy performance from Dawson, who landed takedowns in every, single round before eventually locking on a rear-naked choke late in the fight to get the tap from Gordon while moving his overall record to 18-1-1. The official time for the stoppage came at 4:11 in the third round.

“A quick notice to anybody I’m fighting, that’s always going to be my game plan,” Dawson said following the win. “The last time I lost, Barack Obama was president. Put some respect on my name. I’m the most underappreciated lightweight in the UFC.”

With Gordon snapping off calf kicks and hard punches on the feet, Dawson made it no secret that he was going to look to take this fight into his world on the ground. Gordon nearly turned the tables on him in the first round after snatching a nasty guillotine choke that actually forced Dawson to scramble free to get back to his feet.

Dawson eventually did get the takedown he wanted and that’s where he really started making Gordon pay by quickly advancing his position to take the back while unloading some heavy punches with his body triangle locked on tight.

Finding success with his grappling led to Dawson dishing out more of the same with Gordon doing his best to break free and stay on his feet. Despite his best efforts, Gordon was constantly trying to fend off Dawson’s wrestling as he kept pushing for the takedowns, which was his best path towards victory.

With five minutes remaining, Gordon was determined to empty the tank and leave everything in the octagon and that allowed him to tag Dawson with some significant shots. Just when it looked like Dawson was slowing down, he slipped inside for yet another takedown and that was the last time he’d need to drag Dawson to the mat.

Dawson was fast at seizing the position and moving to the back again before snatching the rear-naked choke, which forced Gordon to tap out for the first time ever in his 23-fight career.

Still undefeated in the UFC, Dawson appears ready for a step up in competition while also looking to continue his overall growth after joining the fighters and coaches at American Top Team in Florida ahead of his latest win.