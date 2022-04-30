Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson agreed for UFC London card on July 23

Darren Till will fight at home when he faces Jack Hermansson at the UFC’s upcoming return to London, England on July 23.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Saturday. News of the fight was first reported by MMANytt.com.

Following a win over Kelvin Gastelum in his 185-pound debut, Till has been unable to replicate the same success in his past two outings, falling in a decision to ex-champion Robert Whittaker and then losing to Derek Brunson by submission in September 2021.

Since that time, Till has been mixing up his training regimen while working alongside welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev as he looks to get back on track after posting just a 1-4 record in his past five fights.

Meanwhile, Hermansson has bounced back and forth between wins and losses over his last six fights, scoring wins over the likes of Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Edmen Shahbazyan and then falling to middleweight contenders such as Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori.

Till vs. Hermansson is the latest confirmed fight for the UFC’s return to London, which is expected to be headlined by a heavyweight main event pitting another local favorite, Tom Aspinall, against Curtis Blaydes.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.